Prepare for cool, wet weather in Delhi-NCR this week

Rain expected to improve air quality

Temperatures are about to take a dip—maximums dropping from 34°C to around 28°C, and minimums sliding closer to 20°C by midweek.

Early October rain has already hit over 50mm (triple the usual), making this month much wetter than normal.

The showers could give air quality a short-term boost by washing out pollutants.

Basically: grab an umbrella and maybe swap your t-shirt for a light jacket if you're heading out.