Next Article
Prepare for cool, wet weather in Delhi-NCR this week
India
Heads up, Delhi and NCR!
IMD says to expect light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds (30-50km/h) on October 6 and 7, thanks to a western disturbance moving in.
Keep an eye on the skies.
Rain expected to improve air quality
Temperatures are about to take a dip—maximums dropping from 34°C to around 28°C, and minimums sliding closer to 20°C by midweek.
Early October rain has already hit over 50mm (triple the usual), making this month much wetter than normal.
The showers could give air quality a short-term boost by washing out pollutants.
Basically: grab an umbrella and maybe swap your t-shirt for a light jacket if you're heading out.