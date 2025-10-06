Next Article
India, Russia in talks for new S-400 deal
India is in talks with Russia to get five more S-400 air defense systems, aiming to better protect its massive coastline and strengthen northern defenses.
The deal could wrap up soon, possibly before Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in India on December 5 for the annual summit.
India looking to buy 3 systems directly, make 2 locally
Unlike the earlier $5.43 billion deal from 2018 (with two systems still on the way by 2026), this round might see three systems bought directly and two made in India through tech transfer.
There's also talk of setting up local repair hubs and grabbing new missiles for Indian fighter jets, while the Air Force continues weighing next-gen jets like the Su-57 and F-35.