Man loses ₹73 lakh to online dating scam

Victim's 'investments' were on a fake trading platform

He started investing in August 2025 and saw some early gains, which encouraged him to put in more money through September.

But when he tried to withdraw his profits, he was suddenly asked for an extra 25% deposit.

Things got suspicious when he was locked out of the trading site and removed from their Telegram group.

Realizing it was a scam, he reported it to cyber police in October 2025—now, Gurugram police are on the case and looking for those responsible.