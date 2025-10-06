Next Article
Tamil Nadu: 2 minors killed in separate road accidents
India
Two separate crashes on the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway near Arcot town turned tragic this Sunday.
Early morning, an omni-bus carrying 22 people lost control and hit a trailer lorry, leading to the death of 27-year-old V. Harish from Krishnagiri and injuring 18 others, including six women and two children.
Police investigating both incidents
Later that day, a family traveling from Bengaluru to Chennai met with an accident near Ammananthangal village when their car collided with a jeep.
Sadly, 11-year-old Jersey didn't survive.
Police are now investigating both incidents to find out what went wrong.