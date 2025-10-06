UP issues 'shoot on sight' order for wolves after deaths

Wolves have been attacking people in Kaiserganj, Mahsi areas

Wolves have been attacking people in Kaiserganj and Mahsi areas for weeks, with three more injuries reported recently.

In the panic, villagers even killed a jackal by mistake.

Officials clarified only aggressive wolves are being targeted to keep people safe.

State Minister Arun Kumar and DM Akshay Tripathi visited affected families, promising support and discussing steps to prevent more incidents while following wildlife laws.