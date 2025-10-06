Next Article
UP issues 'shoot on sight' order for wolves after deaths
India
Uttar Pradesh has issued a "shoot on sight" order for wolves in Bahraich district after six people, including four kids, lost their lives to wolf attacks.
The move started on Sunday and aims to protect villagers from further harm.
Wolves have been attacking people in Kaiserganj, Mahsi areas
Wolves have been attacking people in Kaiserganj and Mahsi areas for weeks, with three more injuries reported recently.
In the panic, villagers even killed a jackal by mistake.
Officials clarified only aggressive wolves are being targeted to keep people safe.
State Minister Arun Kumar and DM Akshay Tripathi visited affected families, promising support and discussing steps to prevent more incidents while following wildlife laws.