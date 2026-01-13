Man kills wife, mother-in-law in Kushinagar; villagers witness horror
In Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district, Sikandar Gupta, 30, was arrested after allegedly murdering his wife Priyanka (28) and mother Runa Devi (60) on Monday morning.
Police say he attacked both women with wooden sticks and cement bricks on their rooftop, then mutilated their bodies and bit flesh from their skulls.
Shocked villagers rushed over after hearing screams and saw Gupta throwing pieces of flesh at them.
What's happening now
Gupta was caught by police on the rooftop after resisting arrest. Authorities have filed a double murder case and sent the bodies for post-mortem exams.
According to locals, Gupta had a history of substance abuse and violence toward his family.
Investigators are now looking into his mental health—clinical psychologist PK Khattri noted signs of psychosis in Gupta's behavior.
The case is still under investigation.