NASA astronaut Sunita Williams to keynote Kerala Literature Festival 2026

Why should you care?

KLF 2026 is shaping up as a major event, with more than 500 speakers including Nobel winners, global icons like Indra Nooyi, and writers from around the world.

But it's Williams's story that stands out: as chief facilitator at KLF and Managing Director of DC Books Ravi DeeCee puts it, "Sunita Williams represents the courage to explore the unknown and the discipline required to stretch human boundaries."

Her journey from Earth to space promises inspiration for anyone curious about pushing boundaries—whether you're into science or just big dreams.