Republic Day: Delhi airport closure to affect thousands

The Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi will have airspace closed for six days starting January 21 due to Republic Day security arrangements for 2 hours and 25 minutes each day. Airspace will be closed from 10:20am to 12:45pm, affecting hundreds of flights and thousands of passengers. The government released a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) citing practice, dress rehearsal, and the actual Republic Day parade, which includes a flypast and display of culture and military hardware along Kartavya Path.

Schedule disruption Airlines scramble to adjust schedules amid airport closure However, since the NOTAM was issued with only eight days remaining, it has left airlines scrambling to adjust their schedules. Cirium, an aviation analytics company, estimates that over 600 flights will be affected during this period. This is a peak time for Delhi airport as passengers from across India arrive for connecting flights to Europe and other destinations. Moreover, the impact of this closure will be felt at other airports as well.

Passenger advisory Passengers advised to update contact details for flight changes Passengers flying in or out of Delhi during the specified dates and times are advised to keep their contact details updated, in the event of cancellations, delays, and disruptions, to help airlines reach out at the earliest. In case of a cancellation, airlines usually provide alternate options or a full refund. However, due to last-minute changes, airfares may be higher than when tickets were originally booked. The airspace closure time period also coincides with the fog in Delhi.