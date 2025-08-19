Man pretends to be doctor, treats patients in UP hospital
A man pretending to be a doctor was busted at Basti district hospital in Uttar Pradesh recently.
Raj Kumar, the accused, wore a mask and stethoscope to look the part and even treated patients in the emergency ward.
His act fell apart when he couldn't prescribe medicine for a seriously ill patient, which made families and staff suspicious.
Kumar was caught by public, handed over to police
Kumar was caught by the public and handed over to police, with an FIR now being filed against him.
This all happened while the hospital was already facing heat over allegations of negligence after a patient's death—her family alleged she didn't get proper care, and Kumar was present as a fake doctor during this time.
Dr. Khalid Rizwan from the hospital responded that the patient's critical condition led to her passing, not staff neglect.