Man pretends to be doctor, treats patients in UP hospital

Kumar was caught by the public and handed over to police, with an FIR now being filed against him.

This all happened while the hospital was already facing heat over allegations of negligence after a patient's death—her family alleged she didn't get proper care, and Kumar was present as a fake doctor during this time.

Dr. Khalid Rizwan from the hospital responded that the patient's critical condition led to her passing, not staff neglect.