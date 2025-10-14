Man shoots wife in front of daughter during argument

Investigation underway, Sehrawat absconding

Officers responded fast, collecting evidence and sending Ruby's body for post-mortem.

Investigators shared that Sehrawat had been living apart from his family for about a month due to alcohol addiction.

He reportedly returned to pick up his passport and Aadhaar card, which led to the fatal argument.

An FIR has been filed against him, and police are checking if the weapon used was licensed.