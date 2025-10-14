Next Article
Man shoots wife in front of daughter during argument
India
A tragic scene unfolded in Ghaziabad's Ajnara Society this Tuesday when Vikas Sehrawat allegedly shot his wife Ruby during a heated argument at home.
Their 11-year-old daughter witnessed the incident, while their older daughter was away at school.
Sehrawat fled right after and is still missing, with police actively searching for him.
Investigation underway, Sehrawat absconding
Officers responded fast, collecting evidence and sending Ruby's body for post-mortem.
Investigators shared that Sehrawat had been living apart from his family for about a month due to alcohol addiction.
He reportedly returned to pick up his passport and Aadhaar card, which led to the fatal argument.
An FIR has been filed against him, and police are checking if the weapon used was licensed.