Man talks of reconciling with 1st wife, gets mutilated by 2nd India Aug 11, 2025

In Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, a 38-year-old man was allegedly drugged and attacked by his second wife after he talked about getting back with his first wife.

The couple's marriage was only eight months old, following 14 years with his first wife without children—something that reportedly led to daily arguments between the two wives.

During one of these disputes, the second wife is accused of using a knife to mutilate him.