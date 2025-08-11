Man talks of reconciling with 1st wife, gets mutilated by 2nd
In Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, a 38-year-old man was allegedly drugged and attacked by his second wife after he talked about getting back with his first wife.
The couple's marriage was only eight months old, following 14 years with his first wife without children—something that reportedly led to daily arguments between the two wives.
During one of these disputes, the second wife is accused of using a knife to mutilate him.
Woman in custody, probe underway
After the victim's brother reported the incident, police arrested the second wife and registered an FIR.
She remains in custody while investigators collect forensic evidence and try to piece together what happened.
The local community has been left shocked, highlighting ongoing concerns about domestic violence and how quickly marital disputes can escalate.