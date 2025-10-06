Lawyer throws shoe at CJI Gavai in Supreme Court

A lawyer allegedly tried to throw a shoe at Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai in the Supreme Court on Monday. The incident occurred when he was presiding over a bench hearing case mentions, per Bar and Bench. The online platform's sources said that the lawyer approached the dais and attempted to remove his shoe before throwing it at the judge. Security personnel promptly intervened and escorted the lawyer out of the courtroom.

Incident aftermath 'Don't get distracted...': CJI Gavai As the lawyer was being escorted out, he was heard saying, "Sanatan ka apman nahi sahenge" (Will not tolerate disrespect of the Sanatana Dharma). Despite this, CJI Gavai remained unfazed and urged other lawyers to continue their arguments. According to Bar and Bench, he said, "Don't get distracted by all this. We are not distracted. These things do not affect me."

Contextual background Incident linked to earlier case The incident is believed to be connected to CJI Gavai's earlier remarks in a case involving the restoration of a seven-foot beheaded idol of Lord Vishnu at Khajuraho. While dismissing the case, he had said, "Go and ask the deity himself to do something now." His comments sparked controversy on social media, with many accusing him of disrespecting religious sentiments.