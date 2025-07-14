Next Article
Man uses disturbing tactic in property dispute
In Tammiganipalli village, Suresh was arrested after tying his mother to an electric pole and posting the video online.
He falsely claimed his step-brother Manjunath was behind the abuse, all during a heated fight over family property that started after their father's recent passing.
Man arrested for posting fake abuse video online
Police arrested Suresh on a Monday for making false abuse claims and trying to frame his step-brother.
Authorities are now keeping an eye on the family's dispute to prevent more drama or misuse of social media, especially since similar incidents have happened in the area recently.
The case highlights how quickly misinformation can spread online when family conflicts get out of hand.