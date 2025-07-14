Techie pledges ₹1 crore to tackle Bengaluru's traffic woes
Bengaluru's infamous traffic jams just got a new challenger—Prashant Pitti, co-founder of EaseMyTrip, who spent over two hours covering 11km and decided enough is enough.
He's now pledging ₹1 crore to use AI and Google Maps data to spot and fix the city's worst choke points.
Pitti wants to hire top AI engineers
Pitti wants to bring in top AI engineers, fund Google Maps API calls, and use satellite imagery for a deep dive into Bengaluru's gridlock.
His post has already picked up thousands of likes and supportive comments, with many urging him to team up with local officials.
He's also inviting experts to pitch their ideas through a Google form.
Bengaluru has more vehicles than people!
The city has over 1.2 crore vehicles for its 1.4 crore people—and added three lakh more private vehicles just this year!
Daily jams stretch nearly 190km, especially on Outer Ring Road, Hebbal, and Bellandur.
Even metro expansions can't keep up as midweek congestion on ORR jumped significantly in 2025 alone.