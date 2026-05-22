Jhalmuri vendor receiving death threats from Pakistan after PM's visit

Bikram Sau, a jhalmuri vendor from Jhargram, West Bengal, has claimed that he has been receiving death threats from international numbers after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited his stall during an election campaign on April 19. Sau said he has been receiving daily calls from unknown numbers in Pakistan and Bangladesh, threatening him with bomb attacks and other forms of violence.

Claim 'They also brandish weapons' "I am getting repeated threat calls from Pakistan and Bangladesh via video and phone calls.... Those making video calls to me are making frightening gestures to frighten me and also brandishing weapons," he told IANS. He said that the callers first begin with a religious greeting before threatening to kill him. "They ask me, 'Are you alive or dead?' I have also received WhatsApp messages saying that you will be killed in a bomb explosion," he said.

Rising fame Sau became an overnight sensation The jhalmuri vendor's stall became a popular spot after PM Modi stopped by during his election campaign. The interaction between Sau and the Prime Minister went viral on social media, making him an overnight sensation. However, this sudden fame has also brought unwanted attention to Sau. "I go alone on my cycle and feel afraid of my life," Sau, who is the sole breadwinner of his family, said.

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