Manan Kumar Mishra apologizes to NALSAR students after enrollment directive
The Bar Council of India's chairperson, Manan Kumar Mishra, has publicly apologized to law students after the BCI told state bar councils not to enroll NALSAR's 2026 graduates as advocates.
The move came after a section of NALSAR students objected to the proposed participation of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant in the university's convocation, but the directive was quickly withdrawn following backlash.
BCI directive raises statutory authority questions
In his Independence Day letter, Mishra said he was sorry if any of his words or the letter had hurt the feelings of our law students, adding, "If anything connected with the present controversy, any of my words, or letter, has hurt the feelings of our law students, I sincerely regret and apologize for the same."
The episode has sparked debate about whether the BCI overstepped its authority and raised questions about whether the council had exceeded its statutory authority in taking action against an entire graduating batch.