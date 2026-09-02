Manas Kumar Ghosh, Dipali Sarkar missing after Nepal border avalanche
A couple from Jharkhand, Manas Kumar Ghosh and Dipali Sarkar, went missing after a massive avalanche hit the Nepal-Tibet border on August 26.
The disaster destroyed immigration offices at Gyirong land port and killed more than 1,000 people.
The couple was traveling with a group to Kailash-Mansarovar when they disappeared.
Dr Adrija Ghosh provides DNA samples
The couple had just crossed into China before the avalanche struck and haven't been found since.
Their daughter, Dr. Adrija Ghosh, is searching hospitals and the Indian Embassy in Nepal for any sign of them, even providing her DNA to help with identification.
The Indian Embassy is assisting, but progress is slow due to China not sharing immigration data; West Bengal's Chief Minister and Dr. Ghosh's colleagues at AIIMS are also pitching in to support the search.