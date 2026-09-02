Manas Kumar Ghosh, Dipali Sarkar missing after Nepal border avalanche

The couple had just crossed into China before the avalanche struck and haven't been found since.

Their daughter, Dr. Adrija Ghosh, is searching hospitals and the Indian Embassy in Nepal for any sign of them, even providing her DNA to help with identification.

The Indian Embassy is assisting, but progress is slow due to China not sharing immigration data; West Bengal's Chief Minister and Dr. Ghosh's colleagues at AIIMS are also pitching in to support the search.