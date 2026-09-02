Mandla woman, unborn twins die when Janani ambulance was unavailable
India
A heartbreaking incident in Mandla, Madhya Pradesh: Rukmani Nareti, 28, and her unborn twins died after an ambulance failed to arrive when she went into labor.
Her family tried calling the government-run Janani Ambulance but were told no vehicles were available at the time, so they called a vehicle from the village, only to be slowed down by rough roads.
Hospital confirms death, notes sickle cell
Rukmani was declared dead at the Government Community Health Centre in Bijadandi after examination.
The doctor said that she had sickle cell disease, which can make pregnancy riskier.
Despite regular check-ups, there were no signs of life during the hospital examination.
Her family alleged that the Janani Ambulance was unavailable.