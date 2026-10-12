Mandya University postgraduates' minibus overturns in Wayanad Keralam, 2 dead
India
A minibus carrying postgraduate students from Mandya University crashed and overturned early Monday in Wayanad, Keralam, leaving two people dead and several injured.
The accident happened around 1:45am in Sulthan Bathery, with 13 students plus a cook and the driver on board.
Two victims identified, investigation underway
Locals and rescue teams rushed in to help free those trapped inside. The injured were taken to nearby hospitals.
Police have identified the victims as Ranjith (the driver) and Bharath, a native of Mysore, both from Karnataka.
An investigation is underway to figure out what caused the crash.