Maneka Gandhi says SC's stray dog order isn't practical
The Supreme Court has ordered all stray dogs to be removed from Delhi-NCR streets within 6-8 weeks, but animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi says this move just isn't practical.
She points out that relocating around 3 lakh dogs would cost about ₹15,000 crore for shelters and another ₹5 crore every week just to feed them.
Plus, Delhi doesn't have any government-run shelters to handle so many animals.
What's the alternative?
Gandhi worries that removing strays could mess up the city's balance—she even mentions how Paris had a rat problem after street animals were taken away in the 1880s.
Instead of shifting dogs, she's pushing for better sterilization and vaccination programs with stricter checks on Animal Birth Control centers.
The SC's directive comes after rising dog-bite cases.