Maneka Gandhi says SC's stray dog order isn't practical India Aug 12, 2025

The Supreme Court has ordered all stray dogs to be removed from Delhi-NCR streets within 6-8 weeks, but animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi says this move just isn't practical.

She points out that relocating around 3 lakh dogs would cost about ₹15,000 crore for shelters and another ₹5 crore every week just to feed them.

Plus, Delhi doesn't have any government-run shelters to handle so many animals.