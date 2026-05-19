Maneka Gandhi says Supreme Court order shifts stray dog responsibility
BJP leader and animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi isn't happy with the Supreme Court's latest move on stray dogs.
The court told local authorities to clear strays from sensitive spots like schools and hospitals, and said anyone upset should go to the high courts instead.
Gandhi feels this just shifts responsibility, rather than actually solving the problem.
Supreme Court permits rabid dog euthanasia
Gandhi says permanent relocation of stray dogs won't work because Animal Birth Control (ABC) centers and shelters aren't properly set up across India.
The Supreme Court also said authorities could consider euthanasia for rabid dogs in areas witnessing a high number of attacks.
Other activists welcomed the focus on ABC rules but raised concerns about confining strays, reminding everyone that compassion for animals is a constitutional value.