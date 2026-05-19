Maneka Gandhi says Supreme Court order shifts stray dog responsibility

Supreme Court permits rabid dog euthanasia

Gandhi says permanent relocation of stray dogs won't work because Animal Birth Control (ABC) centers and shelters aren't properly set up across India.

The Supreme Court also said authorities could consider euthanasia for rabid dogs in areas witnessing a high number of attacks.

Other activists welcomed the focus on ABC rules but raised concerns about confining strays, reminding everyone that compassion for animals is a constitutional value.