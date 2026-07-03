Maneka Gandhi warns exemption fuels illegal peacock hunting in India
India
Maneka Gandhi, a Bharatiya Janata Party leader and animal rights activist, has called out a Wildlife Protection Act exemption that lets Jain monks use peacock feathers for broom-like whisks (pichhis).
She says this rule is causing illegal hunting because peacocks don't shed enough feathers naturally to meet demand, meaning India's national bird could be at risk.
Jain groups seek probe, legal action
Gandhi mentioned she tried to change the law back in 2001 but faced resistance from Jain organizations.
She insists her comments aren't meant to target anyone, just highlight wildlife concerns.
Still, several Jain groups are upset, saying her remarks hurt their religious feelings and have asked the government for an inquiry and even legal action against her.