Mangaluru voter roll falsely lists Donald Joseph Rego as dead
Imagine being declared "dead" on the official voter list while you're very much alive. That's what happened to 61-year-old Donald Joseph Rego from Mangaluru South.
After being listed as deceased in Karnataka's draft electoral roll, Rego had to make multiple trips to election offices just to prove he was still around.
His details were finally corrected on September 7, though he's still waiting for his physical voter ID.
Karnataka flags 4.3 million voters
Rego's story isn't a one-off: over 4.3 million voters in Karnataka have been flagged for errors like wrong ages or names during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision process.
On top of that, tech issues with government platforms are making it tough for people to fix their records or upload documents.
The state is holding hearings until September 23 to help sort things out, especially for migrants and folks in places like Dakshina Kannada who are having a tough time getting back on the rolls.