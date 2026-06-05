Manipur: 3 civilians shot dead, several houses set ablaze

Residents reported that several houses of the Kuki community were set ablaze during the violence. While initial reports said at least three homes were torched, Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) claimed seven houses were destroyed, and civilian property was extensively damaged. The organization alleged that armed cadres of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim-Isak Muivah (NSCN-IM) and a faction of the Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF-K) carried out the attack.

Demands made

KIM demands accountability, calls for investigation

KIM condemned the incident as a "targeted assault on civilians" and demanded accountability. They extended condolences to the victims' families and called for swift action against those responsible. The organization also urged the Government of India and security agencies to investigate thoroughly and strengthen protection for vulnerable villages in the region. Security forces have reportedly intensified monitoring in light of this violence, but no detailed official statement has been released yet.