Manipur: 3 civilians shot dead, several houses set ablaze
What's the story
A fresh wave of violence erupted in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Friday, killing three civilians and damaging several homes. According to local reports, the incident occurred at around 4:10am in Loibol Khullen village, New Keithelmanbi area. A gunfight was reported, but the details of the clash remain unconfirmed by authorities. The deceased have been identified as Letkhongam Haokip and his wife Tinmary Haokip, along with Jangminlal Haokip.
Community impact
Several houses of Kuki community set ablaze
Residents reported that several houses of the Kuki community were set ablaze during the violence. While initial reports said at least three homes were torched, Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) claimed seven houses were destroyed, and civilian property was extensively damaged. The organization alleged that armed cadres of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim-Isak Muivah (NSCN-IM) and a faction of the Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF-K) carried out the attack.
Demands made
KIM demands accountability, calls for investigation
KIM condemned the incident as a "targeted assault on civilians" and demanded accountability. They extended condolences to the victims' families and called for swift action against those responsible. The organization also urged the Government of India and security agencies to investigate thoroughly and strengthen protection for vulnerable villages in the region. Security forces have reportedly intensified monitoring in light of this violence, but no detailed official statement has been released yet.