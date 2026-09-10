Manipur CM visits slain music teacher Chongtham Vikram's home
India
Manipur's Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh stopped by the home of Chongtham Vikram, a beloved music teacher and musician who was tragically killed in New Delhi.
The visit happened at Vikram's family house in Imphal West, where his parents, wife, and son are mourning his loss.
Manipur CM vows justice and support
During the visit, Chief Minister Singh called Vikram an innocent victim and promised his family that justice will be served. He also assured them of full support as they navigate this tough time.
Member of the Legislative Assembly Khumukcham Joykisan Singh was also present.