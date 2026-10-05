Manipur farmer Hemjang Haokip reportedly abducted and found dead
India
A 71-year-old farmer named Hemjang Haokip was found dead in a Manipur jungle after going missing on October 3.
He was reportedly abducted from his farm, and search teams later found his body with hands and legs tied.
The discovery has left the local community shaken and worried about their safety.
Kuki community refuses Hemjang Haokip's body
The Kuki community is refusing to accept Haokip's body until there is justice, pushing for action against those responsible.
There have also been reports of arson in nearby hill areas, adding to the tension.
The police in Leimakhong and central security forces started searching and found Haokip's body on Sunday afternoon.