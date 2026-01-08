Next Article
Manipur gang-rape: Six men charged in shocking May 4 attack
India
Six men have been formally charged by a Guwahati CBI court for the brutal gang-rape of two Kuki women in Manipur on May 4.
The assault happened during violent clashes over tribal rights, where three Kuki women were stripped and paraded by a mob, two were gang-raped in public, and two relatives were killed.
Where things stand now
This is the first trial out of 27 CBI cases tied to the Manipur unrest, which left 258 dead and over 60,000 displaced.
The accused pleaded not guilty via video link. Four are currently in jail and will be moved to Guwahati by January 16; two others on bail will appear in person.
The charges include gang rape, inciting community hatred, and other serious offenses under the IPC and SC/ST Act.