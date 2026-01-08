Manipur gang-rape: Six men charged in shocking May 4 attack

Where things stand now

This is the first trial out of 27 CBI cases tied to the Manipur unrest, which left 258 dead and over 60,000 displaced.

The accused pleaded not guilty via video link. Four are currently in jail and will be moved to Guwahati by January 16; two others on bail will appear in person.

The charges include gang rape, inciting community hatred, and other serious offenses under the IPC and SC/ST Act.