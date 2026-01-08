Maharashtra Congress leader killed in Akola stabbing
Hidayat Patel, vice-president of Maharashtra Congress, was stabbed outside a mosque in Akola district on Tuesday afternoon.
The attacker, Ubed Patel, 25—who is from the same community—blamed Hidayat for his uncle's 2019 murder and for blocking his political ambitions.
After the attack, Hidayat managed to reach a hospital but later died from his injuries and a heart attack.
What's happening now?
Police arrested Ubed after a manhunt and have registered cases against him and six others. Some accused are still on the run as police look into possible accomplices and old rivalries.
Hidayat's funeral drew political leaders and sparked protests at the local police station, with people demanding a fast-track investigation.
For now, officials say the attack wasn't linked to recent local elections.