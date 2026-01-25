Manipur HC steps in to block viral murder video
The Manipur High Court has sought to have social media platforms block a graphic video showing the murder of Mayanglangbam Rishikanta Singh in Churachandpur.
The clip, which circulated on social media with the message "No peace, no popular government," quickly spread online and sparked outrage, with concerns it could fuel more unrest.
Platforms told to act fast; compliance deadline set
Authorities had already moved to block the video earlier this week, citing serious threats to public order.
Now, the court has cleared the way for official notices to be sent to Meta, YouTube, Google, and WhatsApp through MeitY.
The court asked central authorities to place updated information on record by the next hearing on February 18 as officials work to keep tensions from escalating further.