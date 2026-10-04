Manipur Kuki farmer Hemjang Haokip trapped, killed in Kangpokpi arson
India
A 71-year-old Kuki farmer, Hemjang Haokip, lost his life after unidentified attackers set ablaze a paddy field in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on the night of October 3-4.
He was reportedly trapped inside a hut there and couldn't escape the blaze.
CoBRA deployed amid Kuki Naga tensions
This tragedy has deepened local tensions, with reports of Naga groups blocking Kuki residents from farming and harassing those trying to return home.
In response, state and central forces, including the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) commando unit, have moved in to conduct search operations and help restore calm for villagers caught up in the unrest.