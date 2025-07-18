Manipur: Militants from banned groups arrested in Bishnupur, Imphal East
Security forces in Manipur just arrested two militants from banned groups—Prepak and the National Revolutionary Front of Manipur (NRFM)—during a search in Bishnupur and Imphal East.
One had finished military training and was caught extorting money from schools, pharmacies, doctors, and government offices.
The other was involved in abduction, ransom demands, supplying weapons, and helping other militants move around.
Arrests part of efforts to restore peace in Manipur
Manipur has been dealing with serious ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki-Zo groups since 2023, leading to over 260 deaths and thousands displaced.
With President's rule now in place since February 13, 2025, security teams are stepping up raids to break up militant networks behind these crimes.
These arrests are part of ongoing efforts to restore some peace on the ground.
