Manipur: Militants from banned groups arrested in Bishnupur, Imphal East

Arrests part of efforts to restore peace in Manipur

Manipur has been dealing with serious ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki-Zo groups since 2023, leading to over 260 deaths and thousands displaced.

With President's rule now in place since February 13, 2025, security teams are stepping up raids to break up militant networks behind these crimes.

These arrests are part of ongoing efforts to restore some peace on the ground.

