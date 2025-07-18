Over 45 birds killed during tree pruning in Thane India Jul 18, 2025

During a tree pruning job in Thane's Kasarvadavali area on Thursday, July 17, 2025, over 45 birds lost their lives and at least 28 more were injured.

The work was approved by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), but the contractor skipped key safety steps and didn't move the bird nests before starting.

This led to a tragic outcome for the local birdlife.