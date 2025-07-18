Next Article
Over 45 birds killed during tree pruning in Thane
During a tree pruning job in Thane's Kasarvadavali area on Thursday, July 17, 2025, over 45 birds lost their lives and at least 28 more were injured.
The work was approved by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), but the contractor skipped key safety steps and didn't move the bird nests before starting.
This led to a tragic outcome for the local birdlife.
FIR filed against society and contractor
TMC has filed a police complaint against both the society's office-bearers and the contractor, accusing them of breaking wildlife protection laws and animal cruelty.
Police are moving forward with an FIR, promising strict action.
Wildlife activists are also pushing for tighter rules and proper checks before any future tree work takes place.