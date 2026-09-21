Manipur musician Chongtham Vikram Singh killed in Delhi, community anxious
The recent killing of Chongtham Vikram Singh, a 54-year-old musician from Manipur, has left many people from the Northeast community in Delhi feeling anxious and targeted.
The attack happened on September 6 in Kilokari village and has brought up old concerns about racism, with locals saying they regularly face slurs and stereotypes.
Now, there are louder calls for better police patrols to help everyone feel safer.
Kilokari residents seek patrols after arrests
Neighbors say the attack was deeply unsettling. One resident shared that she's never felt this unsafe in her 20 years there.
Many now avoid going out at night or stick together in groups because they're worried about how others see them.
Seven men have been arrested and a minor apprehended, and police claim it was due to "sudden provocation," people in the area aren't convinced and want stronger security measures to prevent more racial violence.