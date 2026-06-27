Manipur plans 25-km elevated corridor in Imphal costing ₹3,692cr India Jun 27, 2026

Manipur is gearing up for its biggest city upgrade yet, a 25-km elevated corridor in Imphal, costing nearly ₹3,692 crore.

The project hopes to finally ease the city's notorious traffic jams and make getting around way smoother.

First pitched by the PWD back in 2020, it's now close to reality after the Detailed Project Report was submitted in November 2022.