Manipur plans 25-km elevated corridor in Imphal costing ₹3,692cr
Manipur is gearing up for its biggest city upgrade yet, a 25-km elevated corridor in Imphal, costing nearly ₹3,692 crore.
The project hopes to finally ease the city's notorious traffic jams and make getting around way smoother.
First pitched by the PWD back in 2020, it's now close to reality after the Detailed Project Report was submitted in November 2022.
Corridor follows NH-02 linking major hubs
The new corridor will follow NH-02 and split near Raj Bhavan Rotary, connecting hotspots like Manipur University and Imphal International Airport.
There's also a two-lane flyover planned for easier access to places like the City Convention Centre.
With final approval expected soon (possibly before the 2027 elections), this project could seriously cut travel time and pollution, giving Imphal a much-needed boost in urban mobility.