Manipur protests as government plans 2027 census without NRC update

Manipur is seeing big protests as the government plans to start the 2027 Census in September without first updating the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Those demanding NRC completion, largely concentrated in the Meitei-dominated Valley, are worried about illegal immigration and want the NRC updated before any head count.

On the other side, Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) says pushing for an NRC update now is "premature" and just want a fair, unbiased Census.