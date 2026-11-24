Manipur reports over 26,000 Lakhpati Didis, targets 100,000 by 2029
Big news from Manipur: over 26,000 women have become Lakhpati Didis. The state is aiming for 100,000 such women by 2029.
This announcement came as Punjab National Bank opened a new branch in Mantripukhri and launched three more branches online.
CM Singh cites 2% SHG default
Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh highlighted how strong banking support is helping women start businesses and shape their own futures, a key part of PM Modi's vision for India.
He also pointed out that Manipur's Self-Help Groups have just a 2% loan default rate (way below the national average), showing real financial discipline.
Singh gave a shout-out to Manipuri women's significant role, saying their empowerment is vital for the state's growth.