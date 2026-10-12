Manipur tensions escalate as Naga group demands Ajinbou R's head
Tensions are running high in Manipur after a Naga civil group demanded the return of Ajinbou R's severed head for a proper burial.
The Joint Tribes Council has given authorities 48 hours and will not allow a postmortem until the head is returned.
This follows a video purportedly of Ajinbou's head among heavily armed militants wearing camouflage.
Manipur shooting sparks Kuki Naga clashes
Manipur has seen at least nine recent deaths across Kamjong, Ukhrul, and Kangpokpi districts, adding to over 50 killed in similar clashes this year.
The latest violence began after a young mother was shot in Chassad village, sparking more conflict between Kuki and Naga groups.
Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh has condemned the killings and asked the authorities concerned to take "effective steps to control the situation, restore peace and order and ensure the safety and security of all citizens."