What's happening in Manipur? Gunfire, arson reported for 3rd day 

The Manipur government has suspended internet services in Ukhrul district, including mobile, broadband, VPN, and VSAT connections, for five days as a precautionary measure after the situation in the Litan area remained tense for the third day on Tuesday. There were reports of gunfire and arson, despite the government and security agencies' efforts to restore order. Local reports also claimed that several abandoned houses were set on fire.

Violence How it started Violence erupted in the Litan Sareikhong area after a member of the Tangkhul Naga community was allegedly assaulted by a group reportedly belonging to the Kuki community. The incident took place on Saturday night, when seven or eight people reportedly attacked the victim. Initial attempts to resolve the issue through discussions between the victim's side and Litan Sareikhong chief failed. The customary meeting that was scheduled to take place on Sunday never took place, leading to clashes and arson.

Rising tensions Tension escalates into full-blown clash The situation worsened as villagers from the Sikibung area allegedly attacked the residence of Litan Sareikhong chief. They also fired multiple rounds near the Litan police station. By Sunday night, clashes between two groups resulted in heavy stone pelting, and the administration imposed prohibitory orders. Around midnight on Monday, Kuki militants allegedly set several homes belonging to the Tangkhul Naga community ablaze at Litan Sareikhong.

Official response Situation remains tense, security forces deployed State minister Govindas Konthoujam confirmed the situation remained tense, and Deputy Chief Minister L Dikho was on-site engaging with locals. Despite a meeting, reports of further arson emerged, with 17 homes torched by 5:00am on Tuesday, bringing the total to 21. In light of ongoing violence, additional security forces were deployed. Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh appealed to all communities to maintain peace and harmony in a social media post.

