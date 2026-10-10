Manipur violence leaves 7 dead as Kamjong restricts, Kangpokpi shutdown
Manipur saw a wave of violence this week, leaving seven people dead across Kamjong, Ukhrul, and Kangpokpi districts.
To calm things down, local authorities in Kamjong have put restrictions in place, while the Committee on Tribal Unity has called for a 24-hour shutdown in Kangpokpi from Saturday evening, with emergency medical services and other essential life-saving services exempted.
N Biren Singh blames Myanmar-based militants
Former Chief Minister N Biren Singh pointed to suspected Myanmar-based militants as being behind these attacks, including the burning of a police station and disappearances.
Meanwhile, the Kuki Women Organisation for Human Rights condemned the killings of Domkhonei Touthang and Michael Ngamminlen Haokip and raised concerns over reported firing on unarmed women and the alleged burning and destruction of residential houses.
The situation remains tense as Kamjong authorities imposed prohibitory orders and CoTU announced a 24-hour shutdown in Kangpokpi.