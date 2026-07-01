Manipur's Kamjong: 20 homes burned, Kukis blame NSCN Shanni Army
India
Tensions have flared up again in Manipur's Kamjong district, with about 20 homes burned down in Phaimol Kuki village.
Kuki groups say the NSCN (a Naga group) and Myanmar's Shanni Nationalist Army are behind the attack, linking it to the recent removal of an Assam Rifles security post and a previous village attack on June 11.
Naga group alleges Kukis burned camps
A local Naga organization denies these claims, saying instead that Kukis set fire to their own village to justify attacks on nearby Tangkhul Naga villages.
They also allege Kukis (helped by the Kuki National Army-Burma) burned refugee camps sheltering Burmese nationals.
All this comes as ethnic tensions continue across Manipur, with police recently arresting Meitei extremists for grenade attacks.