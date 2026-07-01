Manipur's Kamjong: 20 homes burned, Kukis blame NSCN Shanni Army India Jul 01, 2026

Tensions have flared up again in Manipur's Kamjong district, with about 20 homes burned down in Phaimol Kuki village.

Kuki groups say the NSCN (a Naga group) and Myanmar's Shanni Nationalist Army are behind the attack, linking it to the recent removal of an Assam Rifles security post and a previous village attack on June 11.