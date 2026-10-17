Manish Gop allegedly fatally injures wife over Google Pay transfers
India
A heated argument over suspicious Google Pay transfers ended in tragedy in Navi Mumbai.
Manish Gop reportedly confronted his wife about regular payments from other individuals to her account, leading to a fight at their Kalamboli home on October 15.
Things escalated quickly, and Gop allegedly attacked her, resulting in fatal injuries.
Police probe transactions, Manish Gop detained
Police arrived soon after the incident and are now looking closely at both the financial transactions and the couple's relationship troubles.
Gop, who works as a delivery agent, is in custody while investigators try to piece together what led up to this heartbreaking event.