Manish Kumar dies after alleged Union Bank shooting in Delhi
India
A shocking incident unfolded at a Union Bank branch in Delhi when Manish Kumar, a 27-year-old farmer, was allegedly accidentally shot by the security guard while updating his Aadhaar details.
The guard's shotgun allegedly went off during loading, striking Kumar from behind and causing chaos in the bank.
Vinod Kumar arrested, probe under way
Kumar was rushed to the hospital but sadly didn't make it.
The security guard, Vinod Kumar, a retired Army man, has been arrested, and police are investigating with CCTV footage and forensic checks.
Kumar leaves behind his parents and five siblings.