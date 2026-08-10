Manish Kumar Gupta arrested after posing as IAS, alleged 100cr
Manish Kumar Gupta from Jamalpur Bazar, under the Gogri police station area, has been arrested for pretending to be a senior IAS officer (and even claimed he worked undercover for National Security Advisor Ajit Doval).
Police say he used this fake identity to pull off financial fraud, extortion, and intimidation, with estimated assets and wealth accumulated through his alleged activities worth around ₹100 crore.
Raid finds SUVs, 23 credit cards
During a raid at his house, officers found two high-end SUVs fitted with unauthorized signboards bearing "IAS" and "Government of India" or "Bharat Sarkar," 23 credit cards, eight debit cards, documents from four banks, five iPhones, plus some foreign liquor, and deer antlers (which could mean wildlife charges too).
The Economic Offences Unit is now digging into his finances and checking devices and CCTV footage to see how far the scam went and if anyone else was involved.