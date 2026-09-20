Manjeet Singh killed, Dilbag Singh injured in Kalkaji property dispute
India
A late-night argument over property in Delhi's Kalkaji area took a deadly turn early Sunday.
The fight broke out between neighbors living on different floors and quickly got physical.
Manjeet Singh, 48, lost his life in the scuffle, while his brother Dilbag Singh was injured and is now being treated at AIIMS Trauma Centre.
Police checking CCTV, teams on ground
Police responded right away after getting a distress call.
Deputy commissioner of police (south east) Vinit Kumar shared that officers are checking CCTV footage to piece together what happened and track down everyone involved.
Multiple teams are on the ground as legal action moves forward, with the investigation still very much active to get to the bottom of this dispute.