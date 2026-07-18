Manjinder Singh Sirsa announces Delhi will plant 70L native trees
Big plans for Delhi's green cover: the city will plant 70 lakh native trees this year to fight pollution and make the city healthier.
Announced by Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa during a Van Mahotsav event, this move is part of a larger, decade-long greening push.
The focus is on local tree species that are good for air quality and need less water.
About 15 lakh saplings are set for the Delhi Ridge area, a crucial green zone.
Saplings tagged, spots geotagged, Miyawaki forests
To keep things on track, every sapling will be tagged and planting spots geotagged. The plan also brings in Miyawaki forests, small, fast-growing green patches using a Japanese method.
Sirsa called on temples, community groups, and resident associations to join in, saying public support is key to making Delhi cleaner and greener.
Last year's drive even saw ambassadors and officials pitch in alongside locals.