Manjunath arrested under POCSO escapes Karnataka lockup from 2nd floor
India
A man named Manjunath, arrested under the POCSO Act, managed to escape from a Karnataka police station late Thursday night.
He jumped from the second-floor lockup and was caught on CCTV leaving around 3am while officers were reportedly asleep.
Police launch 3-state search and probe
Police have launched a search across Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra.
The incident has sparked questions about how such escapes happen and whether security protocols need fixing.
Authorities are also looking into possible negligence by the officers on duty to prevent this from happening again.