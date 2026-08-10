Manoharan Kandhasamy arrested by Delhi Police after 12 years
After 12 years on the run, Manoharan Kandhasamy, now 62, has been arrested by Delhi Police using phone tracking.
He was involved in a 2007 forgery case involving fake letterheads of political parties and government authorities.
Kandhasamy secured bail after about a month, stopped appearing before the court and went underground, was declared a proclaimed offender in 2014 with a ₹50,000 reward on his head, and had quietly started a new life running a poultry farm in Tiruchengode, Tamil Nadu.
Investigators tracked Manoharan Kandhasamy by mobile
Kandhasamy's story began with police uncovering fake letterheads during a theft investigation at a Delhi dharamshala.
After disappearing post-bail, he cut off contact with his old life and settled down with family in Tamil Nadu.
But tech finally caught up: investigators tracked him through his mobile phone.
During questioning, he admitted to fleeing to avoid conviction and imprisonment.