Manoj Jarange fasting on day 13 ahead of Mumbai march
India
Maratha activist Manoj Jarange is gearing up for a march to Mumbai, pushing for reservation rights for his community.
The exact date will be announced after supporters gather on September 12 in Jalna, and this comes as he continues his indefinite fast, now on day 13.
Manoj Jarange demands OBC inclusion
Jarange wants Marathas included in the OBC category, eligible members to get Kunbi caste certificates, and action on Hyderabad and Satara Gazette records.
He's called out the state government for not following through, saying he would speak for the community, not for any political party.
If things don't change by September 12, the march is definitely on.