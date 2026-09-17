Manoj Jarange-Patil ends 20-day strike seeking Kunbi certificates under OBC
India
Maratha activist Manoj Jarange-Patil has ended his 20-day hunger strike after religious leaders urged him to take medication, while doctors advised immediate treatment for severe dehydration and other health complications.
He's been pushing for Kunbi caste certificates for eligible Marathas under the OBC quota, and has now given the Maharashtra government 3 months to consider his demands.
Manoj Jarange-Patil will continue Mumbai movement
Jarange-Patil isn't backing down: he plans to continue his movement in Mumbai.
He's made it clear that if they do not allow him to enter, he will call the Maratha community people.
For now, he's watching how the government responds and says he's open to any new proposals they might bring.