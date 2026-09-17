Manoj Jarange Patil ends hunger strike after Uday Samant intervened

After 20 days without food, activist Manoj Jarange Patil has finally ended his hunger strike demanding Maratha reservation.

The turning point came when Maharashtra's Industries Minister, Uday Samant, who was all the way in Paris for a space conference, stepped in and coordinated with top state leaders to address Patil's concerns.

Patil had even threatened to march to Mumbai if his demands over Maratha reservation were not considered in three months.